OVIEDO, Spain -- Harald Frey, Montana State men's basketball's all-time leader in games played and four-year standout, has signed a contract to begin his professional career in Spain.
Liberbank Oviedo Baloncesto, a basketball club that plays in the Spanish LEB Oro League, announced Frey's signing Sunday. The LEB Oro league is the second highest division in Spain. The team is based out of Oviedo, the capital of Austurias in northern Spain.
Frey completed his Bobcat career in March after starting in all 127 games in which he played. He also finished second in MSU's all-time career marks in free throws made (456), assists (514), 3-pointers (270), as well as third in scoring (1,890).
Frey became just the second player in Big Sky Conference history to record over 1,800 points and 500 assists, joining Steve Connor of Boise State (1974-78). He ranks seventh all-time in the Big Sky in assists and 12th on its scoring list.
The point guard was the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year in 2016-17. He earned All-Big Sky second-team honors as a junior and was a first-team selection as a senior.
Frey played for his native Norway at the 2019 Summer University Games in Naples, Italy, before his senior season. He also played as an amateur on multiple teams in Norway's professional basketball leagues.
