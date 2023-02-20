BOZEMAN — About eight minutes into Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild men’s basketball game, Montana State football players marched onto the Worthington Arena court with the Great Divide Trophy on their shoulders.
The trophy march served as a succinct summation of the Cat-Griz rivalry’s current state.
Less than two hours after the football team carried its Brawl of the Wild trophy, the MSU men also earned a win over Montana. It completed their first regular season sweep of the Grizzlies since 2010, and it happened a few hours after the MSU women beat UM to also go 2-0 in this season’s Brawls. Before Saturday, the MSU men’s and women’s basketball teams hadn’t swept the Griz in the same season since 1999.
“It’s really cool,” MSU senior guard Madison Jackson told 406mtsports.com on Monday. “The fact that it’s been so long since it’s happened, it just shows how special the men’s team is and how special our women’s team is and how serious we take it.”
After decades of Griz dominance, the Bobcats now own the state. And the success isn’t limited to this season, this rivalry or the two biggest sports.
“There's a lot of positive things happening as a complete athletic department right now,” MSU head women’s coach Tricia Binford said Monday.
The Griz nearly erased double-digit deficits in both of Saturday’s games, but the Bobcats held on to complete their first 4-0 Cat-Griz regular season of the century (the rivals might meet again in the Big Sky tournament).
“That rivalry is just incredible to play in, especially for playing from a young age with those girls that now I'm playing against,” said MSU junior forward Lexi Deden, a Missoula Sentinel graduate whose parents were athletes at UM. “It’s an awesome feeling, and it's an awesome feeling coming out with that dub.”
MSU junior guard RaeQuan Battle said the sweep “means a lot” to him and knows how much it means to Bozeman and the entire MSU fan base. An announced 3,444 people attended the women’s game, and almost twice as many (6,696) watched the men.
“I was telling the opposite team, ‘Our gym’s louder than yours,” Battle said. “‘It’s more fun over here.’”
Barring a shocking spring season, MSU will earn its seventh straight Brawl of the Wild Series victory. This one will probably feel more satisfying to the Bobcats than the previous six.
Saturday marked the first time MSU has gone undefeated against UM in football and basketball in the same season (they technically did the same thing in 1976, but forfeits gave the MSU men wins for two games they initially lost to UM).
“Coach always talks about playing for the people before you, playing for the school, playing for the team, playing for your brothers,” said MSU men’s sophomore forward Great Osobor. “You really know how much it means to the people in the community. They show up and they support. The fact that we could do this for them really means a lot.”
MSU’s women’s players doused both Binford and university president Waded Cruzado with water in the locker room after Saturday’s win. MSU athletic director Leon Costello celebrated with them too, and all three watched the men complete the historic sweep that night.
“It starts at the top. It starts with President Cruzado and it trickles down to Leon, who’s the best AD in the country, in my opinion,” Sprinkle said Saturday. “The culture trickles down, the atmosphere around, the energy… that’s what Bobcat Nation is.”
Both Cruzado and Costello have shown “a commitment to excellence across the board,” Binford said.
“With President Cruzado, she's elevated even the landscape as a university, the growth of how many students are on campus, the structures that continue to grow here. But she also understands the impact of athletics, being the front porch,” Binford added. “What Leon has done from day one, he's tried to set up every student-athlete on every program in a situation to be successful. You're looking at the director of mental performance, the nutrition station, all those things combined with the BAC [Bobcat Athletic Complex] being renovated, and now you’ve got renovations going on in the (Brick Breeden) Fieldhouse.
“Those two continue just to provide opportunities for excellence, and they're trying to give us the resources that we need to be successful.”
MSU unveiled the football team’s co-Big Sky Conference title banner at halftime of Saturday’s men’s game, right after Tyler Patterson gave the Cats a 32-24 lead with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. That banner hangs just to the right of MSU’s Big Sky basketball championship banners on the north end of the Fieldhouse. The Cats won both of the 2021-22 conference basketball tournaments, and MSU celebrated those titles on Nov. 18, the day before the football team beat UM 55-21.
People at MSU called 2022 the “Year of the Bobcat,” due to the football team’s national championship game appearance, the basketball team’s NCAA Tournament berths and similar success from the cross country, rodeo, ski and track and field programs.
All of those teams have performed well so far this season too, and there’s no sign of a drop-off on the horizon.
“It’s seriously the Decade of the Bobcat,” Deden said.
