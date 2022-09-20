FARMINGTON, Utah — As part of its continued partnership with ESPN, the Big Sky Conference announced Tuesday that the UC Davis-Montana State football game on Saturday, Oct. 1 will be televised on ESPNU.
Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. Mountain time from Bobcat Stadium, as UC Davis makes its first trip to Bozeman since 2016 to battle FCS runner-up Montana State. The Bobcats hold a 5-1 lead over the Aggies in the head-to-head series, which dates back to 2006.
Before Tuesday, it wasn't decided if the MSU-Davis game would be played on ESPNU or ESPN2.
Montana State also played on ESPNU last regular season, as the Bobcats earned a 13-7 win at Weber State on Oct. 15, 2021.
In addition to the UC Davis-Montana State game being televised on ESPNU, the Big Sky will also have a football game on ESPN2 this season when Montana travels to Sacramento State on Saturday, Oct. 22 with kickoff set for 9 p.m. MT from Hornet Stadium.
The appearance on an ESPN linear network will be the first-ever for Sacramento State as the Hornets seek their third-straight win over Montana.
The four Big Sky teams selected for nationally-televised games in 2022 were also all FCS playoff participants in 2021, as the conference earned a league-high five selections last season. The Big Sky also knocked off four FBS teams in 2021, with Montana and UC Davis owning half of those wins after the Griz upset No. 20 Washington and the Aggies defeated Tulsa.
