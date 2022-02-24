BOZEMAN — Three Montana State athletes competed in the multi-events to kick off the 2022 Big Sky Conference indoor track and field championships, which began Thursday at Worthington Arena.
MSU's Hunter Nicholson sits in fourth place after four of seven events in the men's heptathlon. Nicholson's top finishes among the heptathletes came in both the long jump and high jump as he took fifth in each event. His best marks recorded were a 21-foot, 6.25-inch (6.56m) leap in the long jump and 6-02.75 (1.90m) clearance in the high jump.
Nicholson has 2,737 points. He trails Weber State's Caleb Whitney (3,020), Eastern Washington's Race Treat (2,912) and Idaho State's Michael Shulikov (2,840). Nicholson will close the final three events of the heptathlon on Friday. The event starts up at 10 a.m. back at Worthington Arena.
Two Bobcat women's competitors participated in the pentathlon Thursday.
Anna Trudnowski, in her first college multi-event appearance, took 10th overall with 3,367 points. She led the field in the high jump by clearing a personal-best height of 5-07.75 (1.72m). Trudnowski also was the third highest finisher in the 800 by crossing in at 2:25.30.
Mary Corbett placed 16th overall with 2,286 points. Her best overall finish was a 15th-place showing in the 800 meters with a time of 2:36.98.
The individual events for the Big Sky Championships begin at 3 p.m. on Friday in Worthington Arena. Live results are available at AthleticLIVE and a live stream can be watched on ESPN+.
