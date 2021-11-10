CHICAGO — Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse has been added to the Walter Payton Award Watch List, Stats Perform FCS announced on Wednesday.
Ifanse was one of 11 players added to the list, as was fellow Big Sky player and Portland State quarterback Davis Alexander.
The Walter Payton Award is given to the Football Championship Subdivision offensive player of the year.
Also on Wednesday, Montana linebacker Patrick O'Connell was added to the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS' top defensive player.
MSU's Troy Andersen and UM's Jace Lewis, both linebackers, were placed on the preseason Buck Buchanan watch list, and Griz wide receiver Samuel Akem landed on the preseason Walter Payton list.
Ifanse has rushed for 1,124 yards and eight touchdowns on 182 carries (6.2 ypc) through nine games this season. The rushing yards mark is tops in the Big Sky, second-best in the FCS and only trails three Football Bowl Subdivision players.
Ifanse, a junior, ran for 217 yards and a score on 30 carries (6.8 ypc) in MSU's 23-20 win at Eastern Washington on Saturday. The Bobcats rose from No. 4 to No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, and the Eagles fell from No. 5 to No. 7.
