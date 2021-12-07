Montana State vs. UT Martin

Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse (22) carries the ball during the Bobcats’ FCS playoff game against UT Martin at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BOZEMAN — Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse came up a little short of the top-three finalists for the 35th Walter Payton Award.

Ifanse finished tied for seventh in Payton Award voting with Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Xavier Gipson. The top-three vote getters were Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere (the Big Sky offensive player of the year), ETSU running back Quay Holmes and Southeastern Louisiana QB Cole Kelley. 

The Payton Award, given to the FCS' offensive player of the year, will be announced Jan. 7 at the FCS National Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas.

James Madison QB Cole Johnson finished fourth in the voting, South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr. was fifth and Incarnate Word QB Cameron Ward was sixth. Barriere and Ifanse were the only Big Sky players among the top 25 Payton Award finalists. 

Ifanse has rushed for 1,434 yards and 119.5 yards per game this season, both third-best in the FCS. The junior from Bellevue, Washington, is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and has scored 10 touchdowns (nine rushing) this fall for the Bobcats (10-2). He is 103 yards short of the MSU single-season record for individual rushing yards and is 374 away from the most career yards in program history. Ryan Johnson (1999-2022) is first in both categories. 

Ifanse ran for 176 yards and a TD on 28 carries (6.3 ypc) in MSU's 26-7 second-round win over UT Martin on Saturday

 

Tags

Load comments