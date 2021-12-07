BOZEMAN — Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse came up a little short of the top-three finalists for the 35th Walter Payton Award.
Ifanse finished tied for seventh in Payton Award voting with Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Xavier Gipson. The top-three vote getters were Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere (the Big Sky offensive player of the year), ETSU running back Quay Holmes and Southeastern Louisiana QB Cole Kelley.
The Payton Award, given to the FCS' offensive player of the year, will be announced Jan. 7 at the FCS National Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas.
James Madison QB Cole Johnson finished fourth in the voting, South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr. was fifth and Incarnate Word QB Cameron Ward was sixth. Barriere and Ifanse were the only Big Sky players among the top 25 Payton Award finalists.
Ifanse has rushed for 1,434 yards and 119.5 yards per game this season, both third-best in the FCS. The junior from Bellevue, Washington, is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and has scored 10 touchdowns (nine rushing) this fall for the Bobcats (10-2). He is 103 yards short of the MSU single-season record for individual rushing yards and is 374 away from the most career yards in program history. Ryan Johnson (1999-2022) is first in both categories.
Ifanse ran for 176 yards and a TD on 28 carries (6.3 ypc) in MSU's 26-7 second-round win over UT Martin on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.