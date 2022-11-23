BOZEMAN — Montana State football fans might've noticed that senior running back Isaiah Ifanse didn't partake in senior day activities before Saturday's Brawl of the Wild. That's because this won't be his final season.
Ifanse is planning to return to MSU for the 2023 season, MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly reported on Wednesday's episode of the Bobcat Insider Podcast. Ifanse is also a "100% go" for the upcoming Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, Gillogly said.
Both pieces of information came from MSU head coach Brent Vigen on this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider TV show, Gillogly added. The show has been recorded and will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on Montana CW.
The NCAA allows football players to redshirt a season as long as they don't play more than four games that year. Ifanse has yet to use a redshirt in his career, and MSU can't play more than four games the rest of this season even if it reaches the national title game.
Ifanse missed all 11 regular season games this year after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason. The Bellevue, Washington, native warmed up with his teammates prior to the previous two games and was dressed in full pads to begin Saturday's game against Montana at Bobcat Stadium. He didn't play, and the Bobcats didn't need him. They rushed for 439 yards and scored 55 points — both program Cat-Griz records — in their blowout win.
Fourth-seeded MSU has a first-round bye and will play on Dec. 3 against the winner of this Saturday's game between North Dakota and Weber State.
Ifanse earned second-team All-America and first-team All-Big Sky honors last season after setting the MSU record for rushing yards in a season (1,623). He broke the record on a fourth quarter touchdown run in the FCS quarterfinals at Sam Houston, but he also injured his knee on the play and missed the semifinal game against South Dakota State as a result. He played in the FCS title game against North Dakota State and rushed for 84 yards on 18 carries despite being less than 100%.
Ifanse has run for 3,461 yards in his career and is 185 yards away from matching the career rushing record, set by Ryan Johnson.
Ifanse joined the Cats in 2018 and played in all 13 games that fall. Injuries forced him to miss four games in 2019, and MSU didn't play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's semifinal game was the only one he missed all season.
MSU's starting fullback RJ Fitzgerald is a senior, as are first-string wide receivers Ravi Alston Jr., Willie Patterson and Clevan Thomas Jr. The rest of MSU's offensive starters, as well as several key backups, are juniors or younger.
The Cats lead the FCS with 6.59 yards per carry, and their 325.7 rushing yards per game are second only to Davidson, which runs the triple option. MSU has done that despite missing four of its top running backs for all or most of the season: Ifanse, Huntley Project graduate Lane Sumner, true freshman Jared White, San Diego State transfer Kaegun Williams. Quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers each missed three games, and starting right tackle Marcus Wehr suffered a season-ending injury on Oct. 15 at Northern Colorado.
