MSU SDSU football

Montana State fullback Jaharie Martin celebrates on the sideline during the FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

 Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.

Sonny Holland Classic

Montana State running back Jaharie Martin tries to fend off linebacker Jory Choate during the Sonny Holland Classic on April 24, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. 

