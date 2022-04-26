BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Jamieson Nathan clinched Montana State’s 5-2 win over Montana on Saturday, and on Tuesday he reeled in Big Sky Conference men’s tennis player of the week honors.

Nathan earned a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over UM’s Oisin Shaffrey at No. 3 singles to seal MSU’s win and guarantee the Bobcats a share of the 2022 Big Sky Conference regular season championship. Nathan and Matej Panik were tied 4-4 in their No. 1 doubles match when the Cats clinch and that match was abandoned.

Nathan and his Bobcat teammates enter this week’s Big Sky Championships in Phoenix as the No. 2 seed. The Cats will play Northern Arizona if the Lumberjacks top Sacramento State, or the winner of the Montana-Idaho State match if the Hornets win. Idaho is the tournament’s top seed.

Tags

Load comments