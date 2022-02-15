BOZEMAN — Montana State’s Jazmin Lerman was named the Big Sky Conference women’s tennis co-player of the week for her effort in a win over rival Montana on Sunday in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
Lerman shares the weekly honor with Portland State’s Capu Sanoner.
Lerman clinched Montana State's 4-3 win over the Grizzlies to open its league slate. The sophomore from Buenos Aries, Argentina, won both her singles and doubles matches. After dropping the opening set of her singles match at No. 6, Lerman won five straight games to force a decisive set three, which she won for the 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2 victory.
In doubles action, Lerman and partner Maria Villarejo won at No. 3 with a 6-3 victory over UM’s tandem to even doubles at 1-1, forcing the opening point to be decided at No. 2, which was captured by the Cats.
