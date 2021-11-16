BOZEMAN — Montana State volleyball player Jordan Radick was tabbed as the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.
Radick, a Bozeman graduate, also made the all-Big Sky second team, along with teammates Hannah Scott, Emma Pence, Kira Thomsen.
Radick leads the Bobcats with a .284 attack percentage, while averaging 1.76 kills and .98 blocks per set. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker has .328 attack mark in Big Sky Conference play, good for sixth overall.
“Jordan’s freshman of the year award is a great recognition of the natural talent she possesses and the work she has done to quickly adapt to the collegiate level,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “It’s special to see a Bozeman product be recognized as the best freshman in the conference. I’m excited to watch her work and grow over the coming years.”
Radick recorded a season-high 11 kills against Portland State and a season-high 12 blocks versus Arkansas. She has tallied seven matches hitting .400 or better and has 14 matches with four blocks or more. Radick's best offensive performance came at Southern Utah, where she registered eight kills, a .700 (8-1-10) attack mark and four blocks in a three-set match.
She becomes just the fifth Bobcat to be named Big Sky Freshman of the Year and the first since the 2013 season. Past freshman of the year award winners includes Karen Weyler (1994), Anne Watts (2000), Kamber Kelly (2001) and Kennadie Clute (2013).
Scott, a 5-10 senior outside hitter, went over the 1,000-kill mark with her fourth kill against Portland on Sept. 3. The Hawthorne, Calif, product became the 16th member of MSU's prestigious 1000-kill club. Her 1,236 career kills rank fifth on Montana State's all-time kills' chart.
On the season, Scott is averaging 3.02 kills per set. Scott's best performance came against No. 7 Washington on Sept. 16 with 17 kills, while hitting .400 (17-3-35) from the floor. She added nine digs, five blocks and an ace as the Bobcats almost pulled the upset over the Huskies.
Scott has been in double-figure kills in 16 of 25 matches. She is currently first on the squad with 330 points. During the spring season, She had a breakout campaign which culminated in being named to the all-Big Sky first team as she averaged 2.89 kills, while hitting .232 from the floor.
Scott was named to the Boise State All-Tournament team in August.
Pence, a 6-2 middle blocker, currently ranks first in the Big Sky in blocks per set (1.37), which ranks 12th in the nation. Her 141 total blocks also tops the league and ranks second in the country. The Carson City, Nevada, product has been in double-figure kills five times, matching a season-best 11 against Weber State on Sept. 30.
Pence has matched a season-high nine blocks on three occasions this season, coming against Montana, Idaho State and Boise State. As one of two players in the league that garnered Big Sky Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week accolades during the spring, she earned Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 4. Last spring, she garnered first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors for her efforts.
Thomsen is in her third season with the Bobcats and has established herself as an offensive and defensive stalwart. On the season, she has been in double-figure kills on 18 occasions and has produced ten double-doubles. She matched a season-best 18 kills in MSU's 3-1 win over Sacramento State on Oct. 14. Thomsen currently ranks first on the team in digs with 263 (2.5 dps) and service aces (29). She is second on the squad with 307 kills (2.92 kps).
On Sept. 30 against Weber State, Thomsen notched a season-high 24 digs. Her 353 points is second on the team. Thomsen earned tournament MVP honors at the Boise State Invitational to open the season. Last spring, Thomsen earned All-Big Sky First-Team honors.
“I am really happy for Hannah, Emma, Kira and Jordan for their individual recognition,” Jones said. “It’s always a huge honor to be acknowledged by your peers.
“Having spoken to each of them, they are happy yet not satisfied,” Jones added. “The individual awards are a nice stepping stone on the path to team achievement. They’re all focused on what’s ahead of them this week.”
Fourth-seeded MSU opens play at the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Thursday, when it faces fifth-seeded Northern Arizona at 4 p.m. in Ogden, Utah.
