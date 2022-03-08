BOZEMAN — Montana State's Jubrile Belo received the Big Sky's top men's basketball accolades, which were released Tuesday.
Belo was named the conference's most valuable player and defensive player of the year. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound junior post from London, England, was also a unanimous first-team selection.
Belo's teammate RaeQuan Battle shared the Big Sky's top reserve honor with Montana's Cameron Parker, and MSU point guard Xavier Bishop joined Belo on the first team. Another Bobcat and London native, Amin Adamu, made the all-conference third team.
MSU's Danny Sprinkle received Big Sky coach of the year honors unanimously.
Bishop (13.7) and Belo (13.5) led MSU in points per game during the regular season. Belo also leads the team in rebounds (7.0) and blocks per game (1.9), with a field goal percentage of 59.2% and a free-throw rate of 71.9%.
Bishop, a 5-8 transfer from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is averaging a team-high 4.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game with percentages of 41.9% from the field, 34.3% from 3-point range and 76.4% from the foul line.
Battle, a 6-5 University of Washington transfer, has come off the bench in all 31 games and is averaging 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game with percentages of 45.8%, 35.4% and 87.2% on field goals, 3-pointers and free throws, respectively.
Fellow 6-5 wing Adamu is third on the Cats with 11.5 points per game, plus 4.8 rebounds per game and percentages of 49.4% from the field, 39.3% from 3 and 81.4% from the line.
Those four players helped MSU (24-7, 16-4 Big Sky) win its first regular season conference title in 20 years. The top-seeded Cats received a first-round bye at this week's Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho, and they'll begin tourney play at noon Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's game between eighth-seeded Sacramento State and No. 9 Idaho.
