BOZEMAN — Reining Big Sky Conference men's basketball MVP Jubrile Belo was named the conference's 2022-23 preseason MVP, the league announced Thursday.
Belo, who was also last season's Big Sky defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection, was the lone Montana State player on the preseason All-Big Sky team and the only unanimous selection.
The other five players on the preseason all-conference team are Montana's Josh Bannan, Northern Arizona's Jalen Cone, Weber State's Dillon Jones, Northern Colorado's Daylen Kountz and Eastern Washington's Steele Venters.
Belo, a 6-foot-9 senior from London, led MSU to Big Sky regular season and tournament titles last season, and the Bobcats reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 26 years.
MSU also has the preseason Big Sky women's basketball MVP (Darian White) and was picked to finish first on both the men's and women's sides.
Bannan, a 6-10 forward from Australia, earned an All-Big Sky second-team honor last season as a sophomore with the Grizzlies.
The preseason all-conference selections were determined by votes from media and Big Sky coaches.
