LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Montana State skiers Justine Lamontagne and Riley Seger each placed third in giant slalom and gained first-team All-America honors on the opening day of the 70th NCAA Skiing Championships at Whiteface Mountain, Wednesday afternoon.
Lamontagne, a freshman from Mont. Sainte-Anne, Quebec, opened her first ever NCAA race with the second-fastest clocking. She navigated the course in 1 minute, 06.06 seconds. Lamontagne stayed consistent with the third-fastest second run to post a two-run clocking of 2:12.49.
Also scoring points for the Bobcats was Kristiane Bekkestad, who finished 15th with a two-run total of 2:16.65. The duo notched 50 points, the fourth-highest total on the women’s side.
Utah’s Madison Hoffman won the national title in 2:10.66.
For the second consecutive NCAA Championships, Seger, a senior from Vancouver, B.C., placed third in giant slalom. Seger opened the event with the third-fastest time and posted a two-run clocking of 2:07.61.
He was followed by teammate Gianluca Boehm (11th, 2:08.42). Boehm, a freshman from Samedan, Switzerland, notched the fastest second run in 1:02.50. Henry Heaydon completed MSU’s scoring finishing 27th in 2:10.90. The threesome recorded 58 points, third behind Colorado (94.5) and St. Michaels (58).
CU’s Filip Forejtek won the men’s giant slalom crown in 2:07.16.
The RMISA dominated the opening day of the NCAA meet holding the top five spots. CU is atop the team standings with 139.5 points, followed by Denver (117.5), UU (115), MSU (108), Westminster (97), St. Michaels (95), Vermont (67), Middlebury *51) and Plymouth State (50).
The Nordic 5/10K freestyle races will be held Thursday at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
