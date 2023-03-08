2023 NCAA Division I Skiing Championships

Montana State's Justine Lamontagne competes in the giant slalom during the NCAA Skiing Championships held at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York on Wednesday. 

 Dustin Satloff, NCAA Photos via Getty Images

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Montana State skiers Justine Lamontagne and Riley Seger each placed third in giant slalom and gained first-team All-America honors on the opening day of the 70th NCAA Skiing Championships at Whiteface Mountain, Wednesday afternoon.

Lamontagne, a freshman from Mont. Sainte-Anne, Quebec, opened her first ever NCAA race with the second-fastest clocking. She navigated the course in 1 minute, 06.06 seconds. Lamontagne stayed consistent with the third-fastest second run to post a two-run clocking of 2:12.49.

Riley Seger competes in the giant slalom during the NCAA Skiing Championships held at Whiteface Mountain on Wednesday in Lake Placid, New York.

