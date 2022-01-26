BOZEMAN — So many moments, both in and out of his control, could’ve prevented Justus Perkins from earning a scholarship to play football at Montana State.
Perkins did what he could control, and when opportunities arose to obtain that scholarship, he took advantage of them.
Last week, MSU head coach Brent Vigen informed Perkins that he would be rewarded for his strong 2021 season. The center from Bozeman who walked on to the Bobcats in 2019 is now on a full-ride scholarship.
“As a walk-on, you have your doubts,” Perkins told 406mtsports.com on Monday. “I didn't know when my time was going to come. I just knew that if I came in every day wanting to get better, trying to get better in any way, shape or form, that eventually a scholarship was going to come my way.”
Perkins felt confident he’d earn a scholarship before the season began. After fall camp, Vigen told Perkins he’d outdone the coaches’ expectations, according to Perkins. Scholarship money was likely to come but not until after the season, Vigen told Perkins.
Vigen broke the scholarship news to Perkins during an exit meeting on Jan. 17.
“He congratulated me on the season. He said, ‘Obviously, you did a great job this whole year, and we talked about it in the fall, but I want to put you on scholarship,’” Perkins said. “It wasn't a complete shock, but still, it was a great feeling.”
Unlike many walk-ons who later get scholarships, Vigen’s meeting wasn’t on camera or around all of Perkins’ teammates. But the congratulations came flooding in after Perkins shared the news and his father, Josh Perkins, posted about it on social media last week.
Josh stopped what he was doing and raced home to celebrate with his son.
“I remember driving real fast, and I'm like, ‘I'm going to frickin’ die trying to get to him.’ I just really wanted to get to him,” Josh said Thursday. “My back is still sore today because I think I picked him up a couple more times than I should have.”
Perkins didn’t post about the scholarship on his social media accounts, not even a retweet.
“He’s the coolest brother in the room. He played it off like it was nothing, like he always does,” said Josh, a former MSU cornerback. “He’s the total opposite of me. He stays pretty level throughout stuff, which is kind of a good thing. I think what people don't see is Justus is a real hard worker. He's pretty fun to be around and all that type of stuff, but he spends a lot of time watching a lot of film, a lot of time going over notes, studying stuff.”
Despite being an all-state lineman in 2018 at Bozeman High, Perkins only received scholarship offers from schools in Division II (University of Mary, Minot State) and NAIA (Carroll and Montana State-Northern). But he told his father, “I want to try and make it at the highest level that I can,” Josh said.
“Just wanted to compete, wanted to play here, wanted to play in front of the crazy, loud fans here at Bobcat Stadium,” Perkins said. “Who would want to pass up the opportunity as a kid born and raised here in Bozeman? I just had to take advantage of it.”
He waded through the walk-on process, a redshirt season in 2019 and a pandemic-canceled 2020. He sat behind Cole Sain on MSU’s depth chart entering 2021 fall camp. Josh remembers his son repeatedly getting pushed to the ground in practice by players such as All-American nose tackle Chase Benson, who Perkins credited for helping him improve.
Perkins became the starting center after Sain suffered an injury in fall camp, but Vigen stressed that Perkins earned the job. Sain recovered and had chances to leapfrog Perkins, as did other scholarship linemen. Vigen, offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright and offensive line coach Brian Armstrong never changed the top of their depth chart at center.
Perkins didn’t just start all 15 games for the Football Championship Subdivision runner-up. He played well. The 6-foot, 285-pound redshirt freshman isn’t the biggest or most athletic Division I offensive lineman, but he made up for his deficiencies with intelligence, physicality and work ethic. He helped pave the way for the seventh-best rushing offense in the FCS. It’s hard to recall him flinging an errant snap.
“He’s quite the frickin’ fireball,” Benson said in November. “He’s got the energy of a frickin’ 10-year-old, and he’s got the weight of an O-lineman. He comes off the ball pretty dang hard.”
Perkins seemed reluctant to revel in the present for too long. He brought up all the things that got him here; not just the work but the belief that the work would lead to this moment. He also won’t be satisfied if this is the pinnacle of his career.
“Getting on scholarship doesn't mean that we're going to have another nine-win season. It doesn't mean I'm going to be an all-conference lineman,” he said. “Work still has to be done this offseason, and I'm ready to get back to work.”
Josh understands his son’s sentiment, but he’s made sure to savor this accomplishment.
Josh grew up in Compton, California, a place notorious for its high crime rate. He didn’t want his children “to see some of the stuff I had to see,” he said.
He and his wife also wanted their kids to be well-rounded. Instead of putting Justus through travel ball or a bunch of camps, they took him to places like the Bahamas so he would experience different, diverse cultures.
Josh sometimes doubted if that was the right choice, especially as Justus went through a recruiting process with no Division I offers. Those doubts disappeared last week. A mixture of pride and relief brought tears to Josh’s eyes.
“As a dad, you’re never sure if you’re making the right decision. You want your kids to be happy and believe in themselves,” Josh said. “I kind of got that out of Justus, and I think that's why it all came to the front.”
