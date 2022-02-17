FARMINGTON, Utah – Montana State's Kameryn Basye earned her second Big Sky weekly award of the season as she was named co-women's golfer of the week by the conference on Wednesday.
Basye earned MSU's lone point in the opening head-to-head meeting in the Mountain Classic Match Play in Palm Desert, Calif., on Monday. The Bobcats fell to the 2-seed Boise State, 3-1-1, but Basye earned a 2-up win over the Broncos' Lexi Perry. In MSU's second matchup of the day, Basye dropped a 2-up decision to Utah Valley's Leighton Shosted.
The Bobcat junior helped propel the team to a 4-1 match play victory over CSU Bakersfield on Tuesday. Basye claimed a 6&5 decision over the Roadrunners' Jefimija Djdordjevic.
Basye was previously awarded by the Big Sky on Sept. 29 after she earned individual medalist honors at the Battle at Old Works in Anaconda.
Montana State women's golf returns to action on Feb. 28 when the Bobcats begin play at the Grand Canyon Invitational.
