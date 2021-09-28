ANACONDA – Kameryn Basye wrapped up a strong tournament en route to her first collegiate individual title while leading Montana State in the Battle at Old Works Tuesday at Old Works Golf Club.
Basye completed the 54-hole tournament at 3-over-par 219 after carding a 5-over 77 during a third round Tuesday that featured heavy winds and cold temperatures. The MSU junior won by 12 strokes, led the tournament in birdies (11) and was six strokes better than any other golfer on Par 4s (-1).
"Yesterday was nice, it actually was not very windy for Old Works," Basye said. "I've played here a lot and it's always windy. It showed up the last seven, eight holes today and it got cold as well as windy, so it was nice to just finish off. I think the last three holes I was just happy to get done.
Montana won its first tournament title since 2013 with a score of 936, four better than the Bobcats' 940 (304-307-329). MSU placed ahead of Eastern Washington (947) and Idaho State (971).
The Grizzlies closed with a 323 on a day that had twice as many scores from the field of 30 in the 90s (six) as in the 70s (three).
“It was as windy and cold as anything we’ve played in. It was really hard,” UM coach Kris Nord said. “And our girls handled it better than anybody else. That’s why we won the tournament.
“We got to golf when we were in contention and knowing it really mattered. To have them out there making swings when it really matters is the experience we need. I would have rather won this under normal conditions, but we’ll take it.”
Basye's 219 was the sixth best score in program history. Her victory was the first for a Bobcat golfer since Kelly Hooper won the GCU Invitational in February 2018.
"It was pretty cool," Basye said. "It was nice to have my family here, my grandparents, my dad, obviously my mom and my brother came. It was nice to do it here. I've played here a lot, it's a tough course so it feels good to kind of conquer it."
Said MSU head coach Brittany Basye: "I think the biggest thing for her has been maturity. She's found her rhythm and the confidence is there. She's making putts that she wasn't making before and she's hitting it close to the hole. She's playing up and down golf and I'm really proud of how she played over the last two days to get an individual victory."
UM's Tricia Joyce (71-77-83) started the day in second place and stayed there in the final standings despite shooting a final-round 83. Jessica Ponce (79-77-78) of UM was tied for fourth and joined Basye as the only two players to card 70s all three rounds.
Montana will host the Griz Invitational next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Missoula Country Club. Montana State returns to action next weekend when the Bobcats travel to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for the Aggie Invitational.
"Today's round was super tough, but it's about who can handle it the best," Brittany Basye said. "We didn't handle it as good as the Grizzlies today. This tournament was a reminder that if you have a good day to play, you've got to take advantage of it."
