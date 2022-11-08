BOZEMAN — Montana State junior outside hitter Kira Thomsen has been named the GameChanger/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week after guiding the Bobcats to wins over Sacramento State and Portland State this past weekend.
The product of Parker, Colorado, becomes the first Bobcat in history to earn the national player of the week honor.
Thomsen, who was named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week, averaged 6.0 kills and 6.4 points per set to help the Bobcats to a pair of victories over the league’s No. 1 and No. 4 teams. In MSU's match against Portland State on Saturday, she notched a career-high 32 kills, hit .444 and had 20 digs as the Bobcats fought off two match points for the five-set win. Against Sacramento State on Thursday, Thomsen posted 22 kills, hit .354 and added nine digs.
In all, the four-year starter recorded 54 kills, hit .405 and added 29 digs, three aces, two assists and a block. On the season, she is averaging 3.81 kills and 3.21 digs per set with a .217 attack percentage.
“Kira had a phenomenal weekend,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “Against Portland State she took over the match, and just had that look in her eye."
“The great thing about getting this recognition is that it couldn’t have happened without the complete effort of the team,” Aiazzi added. “Our defense, passing and setting really clicked last week, and we will look to build on that this Friday at Montana."
