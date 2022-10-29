CHENEY, Wash. — Despite career performances from Kira Thomsen and Jourdain Klein, the Montana State volleyball team couldn’t hold off a late charging Eastern Washington squad as the Eagles rallied for a 25-22, 26-28, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11 win on Friday night at Reese Court.
Thomsen, who finished with a season-high 24 kills, became MSU’s 17th member of its prestigious 1,000-kill club on her 19th kill of the match. The senior from Parker, Colorado, notched a .321 attack mark while adding 23 digs, four blocks and three aces.
“Getting 1,000 kills is a big deal,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “Kira has been a staple of our program and one of the athletes that has helped us move this program forward. It’s cool that she reached this milestone.”
Montana State (9-14, 5-6 Big Sky) held a 2-1 advantage after a convincing 25-19 set three victory. The fourth frame saw six ties in the waning moments before Eastern Washington (9-13, 4-6) broke away at 23-all with a kill by Sadie Bacon followed by a Bobcat hitting error to force a fifth and deciding set.
MSU jumped out to an early 6-3 lead in the fifth following an Eagle hitting miscue and held a 10-8 cushion following a block by Klein and Jordan Radick. After an EWU timeout, the Eagles rattled off a 5-0 run and never relinquished its lead taking the match on back-to-back kills.
Klein, an outside hitter from Ennis, posted a career-high 23 kills while hitting .298 and adding three blocks.
“We’re still in the situation of putting all the pieces together,” Aiazzi said. “We moved our lineup around to put us in the best position possible. Our outsides had a big-time night, but now we need to have everyone firing on all cylinders at the same time. We will continue to move forward with a unified front and work on becoming better in uncomfortable situations.”
Bobcat setter Audrey Hofer finished the contest with a career-high 56 assists, while chipping in 11 digs. Also posting double-digit digs were Lauren Lindseth 18 and Madilyn Siebler 17.
Alyssa Radke notched 16 kills to lead four Eagles in double-figure kills.
Montana State will host Sacramento State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Shroyer Gym.
