BOZEMAN — Montana State women's basketball player Kola Bad Bear has entered the transfer portal, she announced Tuesday.

In a note she shared on Twitter, Bad Bear thanked her teammates, MSU head coach Tricia Binford, assistant coach Chris Mays, MSU fans and her family members for their support in her four years as a Bobcat.

"I want to explore the next step of my basketball career that Montana State has created for me," Bad Bear wrote, adding, "I am so excited to see what God plans for next."

Thank you Bobcat Nation 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/W6uNbkfzTe — Koko (@Kola_BadBear) April 12, 2023

Bad Bear has one year of eligibility left because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said during the 2022-23 season that she didn't expect to use her final season, telling the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that she planned to take a year off from school before pursuing a graduate degree. The Billings Senior graduate also considered playing basketball overseas after graduating from MSU next month. It's not clear if that option was open to her (she declined to comment for this story).

Bad Bear is the fourth MSU women's basketball player to enter the portal over the last two weeks, joining guards Grace Beasley, Leia Beattie and Darian White.

Bad Bear earned an All-Big Sky second team selection this past season and a third team honor in 2021-22. She averaged more than 10 points and five rebounds per game on about 45.5% field goal shooting over those two seasons combined. She was also a key leader on and off the court, especially with awareness raising efforts for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.