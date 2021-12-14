BOZEMAN — Montana State's Kola Bad Bear, a junior forward from Billings Senior, is the ROAR Organic Big Sky Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Bad Bear played a major role as the Bobcats ran its current win streak to five games with victories over Montana State Billings and Utah Valley last weekend. For the two games, the Billings Senior alum averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 61.9% from the field and 84.6% from the line.
In MSU’s win over the Yellowjackets, Bad Bear scored a career-high 21 points and pulled down a career-best 17 rebounds. She was 6-of-11 from the field and went 9-of-10 at the line. Thirteen of her rebounds came off the offensive glass.
Bad Bear followed that performance with 17 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal as the Bobcats defeated Utah Valley on Saturday afternoon. Utah Valley had previously posted victories over Big Sky foes Montana, Portland State and Southern Utah. Bad Bear converted 7-of-10 from the floor, including one 3-pointer.
"Kola is turning into a dominant inside presence for us, and has been very consistent with her play,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “She continues to get better and better on both ends of the floor, and this is great recognition of her efforts.”
Bad Bear has played in all 11 games, including nine starts. She is averaging 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the field and 70% at the free-throw line.
Montana State hosts Seattle University at 3 p.m. Saturday in Worthington Arena.
