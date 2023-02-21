Lady Griz vs. Montana State women's basketball 32

Montana State Bobcats forward Kola Bad Bear (10) high-fives Darian White during their game against Montana at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Saturday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior Kola Bad Bear was named co-Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for her performance in the Bobcats' 75-73 win over Montana on Saturday afternoon at Worthington Arena.

The Billings Senior graduate scored a career-high with 23 points, connecting on 9 of 11 field goals. She also went 2 of 2 from 3-point range and was 3 of 3 at the free throw line.

