BOZEMAN — Montana State senior Kola Bad Bear was named co-Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for her performance in the Bobcats' 75-73 win over Montana on Saturday afternoon at Worthington Arena.
The Billings Senior graduate scored a career-high with 23 points, connecting on 9 of 11 field goals. She also went 2 of 2 from 3-point range and was 3 of 3 at the free throw line.
Bad Bear shares the weekly honor with Kahlaijah Dean of Sacramento State. It's MSU's first player of the week accolade of the season.
“Our posts had a phenomenal day and Kola really helped us set the tone early,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “Kola embraced her role as a senior leader and was laser focused all week. She works extremely hard and it’s great to see her having a such an outstanding season. I also love the passion she plays with, and her love for the game is evident in her smile on the court.”
Bad Bear notched 10 points in the opening quarter, converting 5 of 5 shots from the field. She posted seven points in the final frame and scored her team's final two points on free throws to make it 75-70 with three seconds left. She also finished the game with four rebounds and three steals as MSU completed a season sweep of UM and stayed 1 ½ games ahead of Northern Arizona in the league standings.
The Bobcats will play at Sac State on Thursday at 8 p.m.
