Kristiane Bekkestad

Montana State's Kristiane Bekkestad skis the slalom on Friday afternoon at Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah.

 Bruce Wilhelm, NCAA Photos

PARK CITY, Utah — Montana State sophomore Kristiane Bekkestad joined Riley Seger and Nellie Talbot as a first-team All-American after placing third in slalom at the 2022 NCAA Skiing Championships at Park City Mountain Resort on Friday afternoon.

Bekkestad opened with the second-fastest time posting 50.94 seconds. The product of Aal, Norway, followed with the fourth fastest time in the second race (54.94) for a two-run total of 1:45.88, just .28 seconds behind slalom champion Katie Hensien of Denver, who clocked 1:45.40.

MSU also received points from Talbot (18th, 1:50.22), and Brynne Hitchcock (21st, 1:50.86).

The Bobcat men were paced by Dawson Yates, who placed 17th in 1:56.78. He was followed by Isak Staurset, 22nd, 1:57.88, and Seger, 27th, 2:05.58.

Behind Bekkestad’s lead, MSU moved from ninth to sixth in the team standings. Defending national champion Utah holds a slim lead at the top with 405 points. The Utes are followed in the top 10 by Vermont (377.5), DU (372.5), Colorado (368), Westminster (231), MSU (184), Middlebury (180.5), New Hampshire (164), Alaska Anchorage (158), and Dartmouth (130).

The Nordic freestyle races will close out the NCAA Skiing Championships on Saturday morning at Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah.

Tags

Load comments