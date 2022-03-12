PARK CITY, Utah — Montana State sophomore Kristiane Bekkestad joined Riley Seger and Nellie Talbot as a first-team All-American after placing third in slalom at the 2022 NCAA Skiing Championships at Park City Mountain Resort on Friday afternoon.
Bekkestad opened with the second-fastest time posting 50.94 seconds. The product of Aal, Norway, followed with the fourth fastest time in the second race (54.94) for a two-run total of 1:45.88, just .28 seconds behind slalom champion Katie Hensien of Denver, who clocked 1:45.40.
MSU also received points from Talbot (18th, 1:50.22), and Brynne Hitchcock (21st, 1:50.86).
The Bobcat men were paced by Dawson Yates, who placed 17th in 1:56.78. He was followed by Isak Staurset, 22nd, 1:57.88, and Seger, 27th, 2:05.58.
Behind Bekkestad’s lead, MSU moved from ninth to sixth in the team standings. Defending national champion Utah holds a slim lead at the top with 405 points. The Utes are followed in the top 10 by Vermont (377.5), DU (372.5), Colorado (368), Westminster (231), MSU (184), Middlebury (180.5), New Hampshire (164), Alaska Anchorage (158), and Dartmouth (130).
The Nordic freestyle races will close out the NCAA Skiing Championships on Saturday morning at Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.