KEYSTONE, Colo. — Montana State sophomore Kristiane Bekkestad finished second in slalom at the Denver Invitational on Monday afternoon at Keystone Resort. Bekkestad posted a two-run total of 1 minute, 52.91 seconds.
Westminster’s Denise Dingsleder captured the women’s slalom in 1:52.13.
Other Bobcat finishers included Nellie Talbot (18th, 1:55.86), Brynne Hitchcock (19th, 1:56.03), Ylva Falksete (21st, 1:57.59) and Tegan Wold (27th, 2:08.71).
The Montana State men were paced by Henry Heaydon, who placed 11th with a two-run posting of 1:57.34.
Utah’s Wilhelm Normannesth won the men’s title in 1:55.93.
For the Bobcats, Heaydon was followed by Dawson Yates (16th, 1:58.84), Isak Staurset (20th, 1:59.21), Jamie Casselman (22nd, 1:59.34) and Zak Vinter (25th, 1:59.93).
Utah won the DU team title with 332 points. The Utes were followed by Westminster (313), Colorado (288), DU (266), MSU (240), Colorado Mountain College (190) and Alaska Anchorage (146).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.