STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Montana State’s Kristiane Bekkestad finished second in slalom with a two-run total of 1 minutes, 25.63 seconds, just 0.39 seconds behind winner Denise Dingsleder of Westminster on Thursday afternoon at the 2022 Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships/NCAA West Regionals at Steamboat Springs Resort.
Bekkestad, a sophomore from Aal, Norway, had the second-fastest opening run in 41.55. She followed that effort with the fifth fastest second race in 44.08. Earlier this season, Bekkestad won the slalom at the RMISA Invitational, and placed runner-up at the MSU Invitational at Bridger Bowl.
Also scoring points for the Bobcats in slalom were Nellie Talbot (18th, 1:28.07) and Brynne Hitchcock (21st, 1:28.75).
Bobcat freshman Henry Heaydon led the MSU men’s contingent finishing ninth with a two-run clocking of 1:19.66. Rounding out MSU’s scoring were Dawson Yates (19th, 1:21.09) and Zak Vinter (23rd, 1:22.89).
Westminster’s Francesco Gori captured the men’s slalom title in 1:18.38.
At the midway point of the championships, Utah remains on top of the leaderboard with 334 points. The Utes are followed by Westminster (328), Denver (288), Colorado (241.5), MSU (233), Alaska Anchorage (205) and Colorado Mountain College (186.5).
The Nordic classic races will run Friday, with the freestyle events finishing the championships on Saturday afternoon at Howelsen Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.