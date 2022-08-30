BOZEMAN — Former Montana State football players Lance McCutcheon and Lewis Kidd made their respective 53-man NFL rosters, while their ex-MSU teammate Kevin Kassis was waived.
McCutcheon survived Tuesday's deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 players thanks to an exceptional preseason with the Los Angeles Rams. The wide receiver from Bozeman will be one of two former Cats on the Rams' regular season roster. The other is edge rusher Daniel Hardy, who will begin the season on designated injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain.
Kidd, an offensive lineman from Minnesota, lined up at right tackle for the New Orleans Saints throughout the preseason.
Kassis, a wide receiver from California who last played for MSU in 2019, came up short of making the Seattle Seahawks' reduced roster but has a good chance to make a practice squad.
There are two other MSU graduates on NFL rosters: linebackers Troy Andersen (Atlanta Falcons) and Alex Singleton (Denver Broncos).
Tre Webb — a safety who was teammates with Andersen, Kidd and McCutcheon last season — was cut by the Falcons two weeks ago. Former MSU receiver Travis Jonsen was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May after he was charged with a DUI.
This story will be updated.
