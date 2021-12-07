MSU Women's Hoops v. N. Colorado

BOZEMAN — Montana State guard Leia Beattie has been named the Big Sky women's basketball player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.

Beattie played a key role for the Bobcats in their two wins to open Big Sky Conference play: 63-57 decision Northern Colorado and 76-69 over Sacramento State. For the two-game series, Beattie averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. In addition, she shot 47.1% from the field, 60% (6 of 10) from beyond the arc and 70% (7 of 10) at the free-throw line.

Beattie’s mother, Kelly (Pilcher) Beattie, played at Montana from 1990-94 and was a three-time Big Sky player of the week, making the duo the only mother-daughter combination to achieve the honor in Big Sky history.

In MSU’s win over Sacramento State on Saturday night, Leia Beattie posted a career-high 18 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, 3 of 4 from long distance and 7 of 10 at the line. The 5-foot-9 sophomore from Midland, Texas, also pulled down a career-best eight rebounds to lead all players.

On Thursday night against Northern Colorado, Beattie tallied 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“Leia’s just getting warmed-up,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “This honor is a reflection on the great team effort we had last weekend, playing together, and making the right plays. Leia was attack-minded and shot ready and made the most of her opportunities.”

