BOZEMAN — Montana State knew demand for FCS title game tickets would exceed supply. Sure enough, MSU’s roughly 4,100 allotted tickets sold out a few hours after they became available.
Before this week, the FCS championship ticketing process was foreign to most of the people working in MSU’s athletic department. The Bobcats advanced to their first national title game since 1984 when they beat South Dakota State 31-17 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
MSU staffers understand why tickets are limited, but they hope the NCAA will consider some changes to the system going forward.
“It’s unfortunate that not everybody was able to secure one that wanted one,” MSU’s director of ticket operations Rick Droski told 406mtsports.com. “Unfortunately, the stadium is just not that big — it’s the size of Bobcat Stadium — and you’ve got two dedicated fan bases that want tickets.”
Confident Cat fans could have purchased tickets to the FCS championship game before the season began. General public tickets first went on sale Aug. 28, according to Chris Radford, associate director of communications for the NCAA. Those tickets, like MSU’s allotment, are sold out, Radford wrote in an email.
Half of the title game tickets were designated for the general public, while the other half went to the two schools playing in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8. MSU and North Dakota State each get half of that pool, or 25% of Toyota Stadium’s capacity of about 17,500 seats.
MSU and NDSU have until Dec. 28 to return any tickets to the NCAA, and standing room only tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Mountain time on Jan. 3, per Radford.
The majority of tickets in MSU’s allotment were doled out based on a priority point ranking through the Bobcat Club, Droski said. Priority points were determined by donors’ giving level, number of years buying season tickets and overall contributions to the Bobcat Club. Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, the top 250 donors could purchase up to six tickets. Two hours later, the next 250 donors could do the same.
“That is as far as we made it on our allotment,” Droski said.
MSU set aside tickets for players’ parents and coaches, as well as 500 for students.
“If they would’ve given us a call and said, ‘We've got 500 tickets more for you guys,’ we would’ve taken them in a heartbeat,” Droski said. “Just working within the parameters that we had.”
MSU athletic director Costello wishes the NCAA made some adjustments to their ticketing system. He noted that MSU had less than a week to sell tickets for Saturday’s semifinal game because no one knew it would be played at Bobcat Stadium until Dec. 11, when unseeded SDSU beat fifth-seeded Villanova and No. 8 MSU beat No. 1 Sam Houston. The NCAA had three weeks to sell tickets for the title game yet decided to put half of them on sale months before the game’s opponents were determined.
That process made for some tough decisions this past weekend. NDSU beat James Madison on Friday night, while MSU defeated SDSU on Saturday afternoon, so Bison fans had a head start on Cat fans to purchase general public FCS title tickets. MSU and SDSU fans had a couple risky options: purchase championship tickets before knowing if their team would advance, or wait until Saturday’s outcome and hope they could secure seats at an affordable price.
As of Wednesday, the cheapest tickets available on secondary markets hovered around $400 apiece.
Costello understands why the NCAA put championship tickets on sale before the semifinals, but “not all fan bases are like ours,” he said.
MSU sold out all of its regular season home games for the first time in school history. An announced 15,327 spectators were in attendance for the Cats’ playoff opener against UT Martin on Dec. 4, and 20,457 packed Bobcat Stadium on Saturday. MSU fans made up a large chunk of the 7,565 people who showed up for the quarterfinal game at Sam Houston a week earlier.
NDSU games are also highly attended. Considering the demand for tickets from fans of both championship game participants, it would make sense to allot more than the current 50%, Costello said.
This experience is, of course, a good problem to have. It was only possible because MSU earned one of its biggest wins in program history.
“For 37 years, our fan base has been waiting for this. To see this happen on Saturday was truly spectacular,” Costello said. “The demand for the tickets (was) created by 37 years of not being in the championship game and the historic and memorable run this team has been on.”
