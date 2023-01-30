FARMINGTON, Utah — For the second-straight week, the Montana State track and field team had two athletes win Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

This time, high jumper Lucy Corbett and pole vaulter Colby Wilson helped MSU sweep the field athlete of the week honors after their performances at the UNM Team Open in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the weekend. Both Corbett and Wilson have won the conference’s weekly award twice this season.

