BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Montana State track and field program was represented well at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday, March 12, as Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton competed in their respective events at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Corbett opened the day for the Bobcats in the women's high jump. She cleared her first attempts at the heights of 5-08 (1.73m) and 5-10 (1.78m). She was unable to clear the 6-foot mark and bowed out of the competition.
Corbett eventually finished in a tie for eighth overall with four other high jumpers. Her showing earned her first-team All-America honors for the first time in her college career. She previously was a second-team All-American at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Corbett's finish is the fourth highest ever by a Bobcat female athlete.
Hamilton ran in the men's 3,000 against a stacked field of runners. The Bozeman native stuck with the lead pack a majority of the race before the top eight finishers narrowly separated from the field over the course of the final 200 meters.
The Bozeman native placed 10th overall with a time of 8:03.98, just two spots shy of first-team recognition. Hamilton finished just four seconds behind national champion Abdihamed Nur of Northern Arizona. Hamilton's 10th-place showing is tied for the sixth-best showing ever by a Bobcat male athlete. He previously took 16th in the mile at the 2021 NCAA indoor meet and took fifth in the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the steeplechase.
The Montana State track and field squad begins its outdoor season next weekend when the Bobcats travel to California for a pair of different meets.
