MSU Big Sky Indoor Championships

Montana State's Duncan Hamilton (5) and Levi Taylor (8) cross the finish line in the men's mile at the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.

 Kyle Cajero, Montana State Athletics

BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Bozeman High School alumni Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from March 10-11.

Both Corbett and Hamilton punched their tickets during a historically strong season for collegiate track and field. They rank in the top 16 in the high jump and the 3,000 meters, respectively, and both earned All-American honors in the same events last season. Their events will take place on Saturday, March 11. 

MSU Big Sky Indoor Championships

From left, Montana State's Anna Trudnowski, MSU's Lucy Corbett and Idaho State's Kylee Dimick pose for photos with their women's high jump medals on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.

Tags

Load comments