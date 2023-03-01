BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Bozeman High School alumni Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from March 10-11.
Both Corbett and Hamilton punched their tickets during a historically strong season for collegiate track and field. They rank in the top 16 in the high jump and the 3,000 meters, respectively, and both earned All-American honors in the same events last season. Their events will take place on Saturday, March 11.
Another Big Sky Conference track athlete, Northern Arizona's Elise Stearns, qualified for the NCAA championships in the women's 5,000. Stearns graduated from Missoula Hellgate.
Corbett is making her second appearance at the NCAA indoor meet. This season, Corbett earned Big Sky Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors three times, won the high jump five times and never placed worse than second in her marquee event. She is one of four athletes in Big Sky history to four-peat in a single event. Her season-best of 6 feet, 0.75 inches occurred at the Bobcat PReview meet in the season opener. At the NCAAs last season, Corbett placed eighth in the high jump.
Making his third appearance at the NCAA indoor championships, Hamilton will cap an indoor season that included setting three school records (mile, 3,000, 5,000), winning two Big Sky titles (distance medley relay, men’s mile) and running personal bests in four different events. This will be Hamilton’s eighth appearance at an NCAA championship event between cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. Hamilton ran an altitude-adjusted time of 7 minutes, 43.28 seconds at the Bobcat Challenge on Jan. 20, then ran a 7:44.90 at sea level to place third at the Husky Classic. He placed 10th in the same event at last year’s indoor national championships.
Corbett’s high jump will lead off the action for MSU on March 11 at 1 p.m. Mountain time, then Hamilton’s 3,000-meter run will be the penultimate track event of the night at 8. The meet will be live streamed on ESPN+, and two re-airs of the meet will occur on ESPNU: first at 4 p.m. on March 12, then at 5 p.m. on March 13.
