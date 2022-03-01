BOZEMAN — A pair of Montana State juniors are headed to the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton will represent MSU at the national indoor meet in Birmingham, Alabama, from March 11-12. Corbett qualified for the women's high jump, while Hamilton qualified for the men's 3,000-meter run. Both athletes are Bozeman High graduates.
It's the second straight NCAA indoor championship appearance for Hamilton and the first of Corbett's career (Corbett reach last year's NCAA outdoor championships). Hamilton competed in the men's mile last year and finished 16th, good for a second-team All-American honor.
Corbett's leap of 6 feet, 2.25 inches (1.89 meters) at last week's Big Sky indoor meet broke the conference women's high jump record. The mark, which is also a program record, is second in the NCAA this season behind Texas A&M's Lamara Distin (6-3.5).
Hamilton's top 3,000-meter time of 7 minutes, 45.4 seconds in 13th among Division I men, a little more than seven seconds behind the top time set by Notre Dame's Yared Nuguse.
The full list of NCAA indoor championship qualifiers was released Tuesday by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
