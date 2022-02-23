BOZEMAN — One of the best college women’s high jumpers in the United States didn’t begin her track and field career until she was a junior in high school.
Lucy Corbett tried track in seventh grade but spent the next three years focusing on soccer. She didn’t want to play for the varsity soccer team at Del Oro High School in Loomis, California, because she wasn’t a fan of the coach, she said, so she revisited track.
Corbett’s new coaches didn’t know the caliber of athlete they’d just inherited. Her height (now 5-foot-8) fit the profile of a good jumper, but she didn’t play basketball or volleyball, so she rarely got to show off her jumping ability. She began her Del Oro track career as a sprinter but quickly realized she didn’t like those running events.
“I was trying to get out of sprint workouts, so I went over to high jump,” Corbett told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
The rest is history, some still in the making.
Corbett owns MSU women’s high jump records for indoor and outdoor track. Earlier this month, she tied the Big Sky indoor record in that event. The junior could break that mark at the conference indoor championships, which run from Thursday through Saturday at Worthington Arena.
Corbett’s rise has been historic, meteoric and — for the Bobcats — extremely fortunate.
“I think for a lot of people, it's hard to realize the magnitude of what she's done,” said MSU jumps coach Dustin Cichosz.
Corbett’s conference record-tying high jump occurred during the Big Sky Preview in Bozeman on Feb. 11. She cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to set new personal and MSU benchmarks, less than a year after she broke the program outdoor record at 6 feet.
The 6-2 jump put Corbett in a tie for second with Texas’ Tyra Gittens and Texas Tech’s Sidney Sapp for the top college women’s high jump so far this season. Only Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin (6-3.5) has a better mark.
“It doesn't really feel real yet,” Corbett said, referring to all of her accomplishments.
Like her decision to become a high jumper, Corbett’s signing with MSU was far from predestined.
Corbett’s older brother James attended MSU, and she took a liking to the university and town after visiting him in 2017. She decided to move in with James and attend Bozeman High for her senior year so she’d be eligible for MSU’s in-state tuition.
Corbett’s parents, who now live in Montana, didn’t attend college, and she didn’t plan to go either until she joined the track team.
“I had a coach that really thought I could jump higher, so that was what got me thinking about college,” Corbett said. “He was like, ‘If you keep preparing at this, you could go to college for track.’”
Corbett’s best high jump at Del Oro was 5-5, and she improved that by one inch in her first meet at Bozeman. Three weeks later, she cleared 5-10 at the Skor-Dekam Invitational in Helena. It was the sixth-highest girls high jump in the nation at the time and helped gain her attention from college coaches, including MSU’s then-jumps coach Tom Eitel.
Corbett only cleared 5-7 at the 2018 Class AA state meet and finished second to current teammate Shelby Schweyen in a jump-off, but she doesn’t think much about that runner-up finish, she said.
It’s easy to see why Corbett moved on.
She took gold in the high jump as a freshman at the 2019 Big Sky indoor championships. She didn’t surpass that winning mark of 5-9.25 the following season, largely because of back problems, but she still placed first at the 2020 Big Sky indoor meet.
“She has that hard work and fortitude a lot of Montana recruits have,” Cichosz said. “She knows how to battle through the elements. She knows the difference between injured and hurt.”
The 2020 outdoor season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The longer-than-usual break between seasons allowed Corbett to focus more on physical therapy and return to the track healthy in 2020-21. She broke the program indoor and outdoor women’s high jump records that season with marks of 5-10 and 6-foot, respectively.
Corbett qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships last year and finished tied for 12th with a high jump of 5-11.25, resulting in a second-team All-America selection. She went on to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, where she placed 16th with a 5-11.5 mark.
“It's always been difficult getting her to the point where she could stay healthy for a full season,” Cichosz said. “Now she's putting in a lot of time doing her extra exercises, putting in that hard work that isn't always fun to do. She's staying healthier and smarter, and she’s doing stuff that we thought she could do.”
On the day they got back from Eugene, Corbett told Cichosz she wanted to practice right away. Cichosz admired the hunger but told her rest, physical therapy and forming a detailed plan for 2022 would give her a better chance of reaching her national championship and Olympic goals.
Corbett has earned three Big Sky women’s field athlete of the week honors this indoor season. She broke her own program record three times at the Big Sky Preview: first at 6-foot, then at 6-1.25 and finally at 6-2 (she made two failed attempts at 6-3.25).
“I'm very happy that it's coming together,” Corbett said. “I've been kind of at the same spot for the past couple of years as far as my high jump, so it was exciting to get an indoor PR.”
Corbett and Cichosz stressed that nothing is guaranteed, not even a third straight Big Sky title this weekend (the 2021 conference indoor championships were canceled due to COVID). But given the way she’s performed this winter, winning a national gold medal is more likely than placing second or worse at the Big Sky meet. Gittens won last season’s NCAA indoor women’s high jump title with a 6-2.75 mark.
Cichosz said Corbett is “for sure” the best women’s jumper he’s ever coached, and her career isn’t over. She’s still eligible for one more indoor and two more outdoor seasons at the college level.
“Unless another miracle happens, (she’s) probably the best that comes through here for a long time,” he said.
Despite all the success, Corbett has remained humble, Cichosz said. She often helps her teammates, helps clean and put stuff away after practice and wants to perform well for the team, not just herself. She praised her coaches and teammates for their support, adding, “I love being part of this team.”
“She doesn't act like she is one of the best in the nation,” Cichosz said.
