FARMINGTON, Utah — Following her season-opening high jump win at the Bobcat PReview meet, Montana State senior high jumper Lucy Corbett was named the Big Sky Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Corbett, who holds MSU's indoor and outdoor school records in the high jump, cleared 6 feet, 0.75 inches to place first at the Bobcat PReview on Wednesday. The Bozeman High School graduate has earned Big Sky Athlete of the Week honors six times in her career: five times in the indoor season and one time during the outdoor season.
“It is always an honor to have a Bobcat win the Big Sky Conference Athlete of the Week award,” Montana State jumps coach Dustin Cichosz said. “Our conference is loaded with national-level talent, in every event group, and it is always a competitive award to earn.”
After clearing 5-8.75 and 5-10.75 on her first attempts, Corbett successfully broke the six-foot barrier on her second attempt. Corbett is one of five female collegians to clear six feet in the high jump so far this season as of Monday afternoon. She ranks fourth in Division I in the event.
“For Lucy to go over six feet two months earlier than last year is a testament to the hard work she has been putting in,” Cichosz said. “We are always grateful for the chance to jump higher bars and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings.”
Last year, Corbett earned All-American status in the indoor and the outdoor high jump by placing eighth and 15th, respectively, at each national championship meet.
The other Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week are Northern Colorado’s Jerome Campbell (men’s track), Regina Mpigachai (women’s track) and Weber State’s Caleb Whitney (men's field).
After taking a hiatus due to finals week and the holiday break, Corbett and the Bobcats will return to competition at the 2023 Spokane Indoor Challenge and the WSU Cougar Classic Invitational, both held at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, on Jan. 13-14.
