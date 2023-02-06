Big Sky Indoor Conference Track and Field Championships

Montana State's Lucy Corbett sets a new record in the women's high jump during the Big Sky Indoor Conference Championships on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

FARMINGTON, Utah — For the third time this season, Montana State high jumper Lucy Corbett won the Big Sky Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

This award is the seventh Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week award of Corbett's career. Northern Arizona’s Brodey Hasty, Alyssa Colbert and John Murphy were the other track and field athletes honored by the conference this week.

