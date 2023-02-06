FARMINGTON, Utah — For the third time this season, Montana State high jumper Lucy Corbett won the Big Sky Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award, as announced by the conference office on Monday.
This award is the seventh Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week award of Corbett's career. Northern Arizona’s Brodey Hasty, Alyssa Colbert and John Murphy were the other track and field athletes honored by the conference this week.
Competing in front of her grandparents and extended family members, Corbett won the high jump during the WSU Open and Combined Events at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, by clearing 6 feet, 0.05 inches. Last Friday was the second time Corbett jumped over six feet and her third meet victory this season.
“Lucy had a valiant effort last Friday,” Montana State jumps coach Dustin Cichosz said. “This typically would be a weekend we would take off, but it ended up being one of the gutsiest competitions I have ever seen. She showed her mental fortitude and toughness by fighting through soreness and clearing bars, even though she didn’t feel 100%.”
Corbett cleared her first two heights on her third attempt before the bar was raised to 1.84 meters. On her first try, the Bozeman High School alumna successfully cleared the bar; she was the only jumper out of 28 competitors to go over six feet.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Big Sky Conference and a nice reminder that there is a lot these athletes are competing for each week,” Cichosz added.
With nearly one month to go until the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Corbett ranks ninth in Division I in the high jump with her mark of 6-0.75, which she achieved at the Bobcat PReview meet this past December.
Corbett and the Bobcats return to Worthington Arena to host the Bobcat Performance meet on Friday.
