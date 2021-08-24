BOZEMAN – Mareng Gatkuoth, a sophomore newcomer to the Montana State men's basketball team, is set to play in FIBA AfroBasket 2021 for the South Sudan Basketball Federation.
Gatkuoth was announced to South Sudan's final 12-man roster Tuesday with the team preparing for its opening game Wednesday against Cameroon.
FIBA AfroBasket is the premier basketball tournament on the continent of Africa. It is run and managed by International Basketball Federation's African Regional Office – FIBA Africa. The first edition of the championship was held in 1962 in Cairo, Egypt, and saw the host country claim the first continental title.
South Sudan is making its debut at AfroBasket with the 2021 edition taking place in Kigali, Rwanda. The South Sudan Basketball Federation is the 14th-ranked nation in Africa and 94th in the world by FIBA.
Since becoming an independent country in 2011, South Sudan will be making its first appearance at world stage competition. The team is coached by Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey.
Gatkuoth has experience representing South Sudan on its Elite Team and previously participated in the DENG camp hosted by former NBA player Luol Deng. Gatkuoth spent the previous two years at New Mexico Junior College and South Plains College before signing with Montana State in the spring.
South Sudan is one of 16 teams that qualified for FIBA AfroBasket 2021, which has already begun. The South Sudan squad plays round robin matchups against Cameroon (Aug. 25), Senegal (Aug. 27) and Uganda (Aug. 29) before single-elimination starts Aug. 31.
