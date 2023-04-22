BOZEMAN — For the second consecutive week, Montana State’s track and field teams went in different directions in search of competition and ideal weather.

Montana State distance standouts Ben Perrin and Matthew Richtman found what they were looking for at the Payton Jordan Invitational in Stanford, California, while a handful of MSU throwers were able to post marks at the Montana Open in Missoula and another Bobcat group was sidelined by lightning at the EKU Rick Erdmann Twilight Invitational in Richmond, Kentucky.

Perrin and Richtman were the only Bobcats at Stanford. Perrin placed 12th in the 5,000 meters with a time of 13 minutes, 39.45 seconds. The time was the fifth fastest in the Big Sky Conference this spring and ranks second on MSU’s performance list behind Duncan Hamilton’s 13:31.12 set last week at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Federico Bruno of Argentina won the Payton Jordan 5,000m title in 13:11.57.

Richtman finished 13th in the 10,000 meters with a time of 29:29.83. Isai Rodriguez of Oklahoma State won the race in 28:20.93.

Matt Furdyk won the hammer at the Montana Open with a toss of 183 feet, 11 inches. Four Bobcats finished in the top five, including Elijah Jackman (third, 164-10), Carter Slade (fourth, 164-04) and Ryan McCartney (fifth, 163-03).

MSU's Leah Klein finished second in the women’s hammer with a mark of 172-08, while Jenavieve Lynch posted a throw of 120-0. In the javelin, Gracey Carter placed second with a throw of 139-09.

Friday’s events at the Rick Erdmann Twilight were pushed back to Saturday due to inclement weather.

The most anticipated race at the invitational is the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase that features the 2022 NCAA steeple champion and Eastern Kentucky alum Ahmed Jaziri, 2022 NCAA runner-up Duncan Hamilton (MSU), 2022 NCAA steeple bronze medalist Parker Stokes (Georgetown), 2022 British steeple champion and EKU alum Jamaine Coleman, and several other runners that qualified for nationals.