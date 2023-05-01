BOZEMAN — Montana State head men’s basketball coach Matt Logie rounded out his first Bobcat coaching staff on Tuesday, announcing the hiring of three veteran coaches.

University of Montana assistant coach Zach Payne, San Diego State staff member Sam Scholl and Point Loma assistant Julius Smith each join Logie’s first staff. Logie, who was previously the head coach at Point Loma, also announced the retention of Director of Basketball Operations Colin McGettigan.

“I couldn't be more excited about the staff we've built here at Montana State during this transition,” Logie said. “Obviously anytime you take over a program there are many factors to consider in building your staff: experience, recruiting ties, conference familiarity, trust level, and institutional knowledge, etc., and I think we hit it out of the park in all of those areas with this staff."

Welcome to the Men's Basketball Bobcat Family!



More information: https://t.co/kzOqtVJiFg pic.twitter.com/Kf5JkKzIAG — Montana State Bobcats (@MSUBobcats) May 1, 2023

Payne brings five seasons of experience in the Big Sky Conference to his new post, enjoying four winning campaigns during his time at Montana (2019-23) and a winning regular season at Portland State (2018-19). He helped recruit and develop productive freshman classes at UM while managing the program’s academics. That effort produced grade point averages over 3.15 and the National Association of Basketball Coaches Team Academic Awards throughout his time in Missoula.

Originally from Danville, California, Payne graduated from Whitworth in 2014 and began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2013-14 as a volunteer assistant before becoming a Pirates graduate assistant the next two seasons. Payne moved to Western Oregon in 2016-17, when the Wolves advanced to the GNAC championship game. The next year WOU finished with a 31-2 record, winning the GNAC regular season and tournament titles and rising to a No. 3 NCAA Division II ranking.

“Zach was on the ground floor of my basketball dreams as a head coach, first as a player at Whitworth during my first two seasons as a head coach, followed by three seasons on my bench at Whitworth. I truly wouldn't be in this position without his investment into our basketball family," Logie said, adding, "He is an exceptional mentor, especially with front court players, and knows exactly the type of players that will succeed competing for us. I'm thrilled that he will be joining us.”

A long-time college coach in San Diego, Scholl enjoyed a first-hand look at San Diego State’s run to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game as the Aztecs’ Basketball Performance Advisor during the 2022-23 season. A former Toreros player, he spent four seasons (2018-22) as head coach at San Diego. The Gig Harbor, Washington, product became USD’s interim head coach late in the 2017-18 season, a campaign that saw USD win 20 games and reach the CollegeInsider.com quarterfinals. One season later San Diego advanced to the NIT.

Scholl played at San Diego in the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons, when the Toreros completed a 38-18 record. He worked as a student assistant coach in 2000-01 before becoming an assistant coach from 2001-08. From 2008 until 2015 he worked as assistant coach at Santa Clara. The Broncos won 24 games and the CollegeInsider.com Tournament in 2010-11, and 26 games in 2012-13 along with the College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

“Sam brings over 20 years of Division I experience to our bench, including four years as a head coach in the WCC,” Logie said. “But more importantly, Sam is someone that I have known for a very long time and have a great deal of trust in his eye for the game and experience in the business. Having just been a part of San Diego State's run to the NCAA Championship game, Sam knows the importance of our family culture, emphasis on player development and what it takes to compete at the highest levels of college basketball.”

Smith worked as a Point Loma assistant during Logie’s four seasons there, helping the Sea Lions to an 82-23 record (61-10 in the PacWest Conference) with four straight NCAA D-II Tournament appearances. Previously Smith coached at Riverside Poly High School and such elite AAU programs as West Coast Elite Basketball and the Cali Rebels. He played basketball at William Jessup University in Rocklin, California.

“Coach Smith has been by my side for the last four years and done an absolutely phenomenal job of building relationships with our student-athletes as well as selling the vision of our basketball family,” Logie said. “His experiences in player development, particularly at the guard position with players like Lamont Butler of San Diego State as well as the multiple all-conference perimeter players we had at Point Loma will be a critical piece to our player development process and help our student-athletes reach their potential both on and off the court.”

McGettigan came to MSU a year ago after two seasons as a graduate assistant and four as an undergraduate student manager at Colorado State. He also spent four years aiding USA Basketball, including time with the gold medal U.S. National Team leading to the Tokyo Olympics. He is a 2020 CSU grad with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

“Colin is an extremely impressive young coach who blew me away with his passion for Bobcat basketball and organization during this transition,” Logie said. “Colin bleeds blue and gold and will make a huge impact in the experiences and development of our student-athletes because he coaches from a place of love and care for our players, which is a perfect fit for our basketball family.”