BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Mia Hughes and senior Kola Bad Bear scored 14 and 12 points, respectively as the Blue team defeated the Gold squad 67-55 on Thursday night in the women's basketball program’s annual preseason scrimmage.
Hughes, a 5-foot-10 forward from Woodinville, Washington, went 6 of 12 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers, while Bad Bear, who was named to the preseason All-Big Sky Conference squad on Thursday, went 4 of 10 with two triples and two free throws.
“It was great to get the kids in uniform, under the lights and in front of our crowd,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “We had some players do some special things.
“The Blue-Gold scrimmage also gives us the opportunity to see ourselves on film at game-speed,” she added. “We still have work to do as we get closer to the start of the season.”
Junior Katelynn Limardo paced MSU on the glass with seven rebounds, while adding nine points. Lexi Deden added six points and five boards. Darian White finished with six points, four assists and two rebounds.
MSU hosts South Dakota Mines in exhibition play on Nov. 5, before opening the regular season against Providence in its annual Kids’ Day game on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. in Worthington Arena.
