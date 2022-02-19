COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Montana State junior Nellie Talbot captured the women’s giant slalom title at the University of Denver Invitational on Friday afternoon at Copper Mountain Resort.
Talbot posted a two-run total of 1 minute, 41.40 seconds, narrowly getting by Colorado Mountain College’s Ainsley Proffitt, who posted 1:41.68.
Talbot recorded the third-fastest opening run in 50.36 and followed it with a 51.04 clocking in her second race. It was the second giant slalom title of the season for Talbot, who also took home top honors at the Montana State Invitational on Jan. 18 at Bridger Bowl. In all, the native of Vail, Colorado, has registered three podium appearances this winter.
Also recording points for the Bobcats were Kristiane Bekkestad (18th, 1:43.60) and Tegan Wold (21st, 1:44.49). Brynne Hitchcock and Ylva Falksete placed 22nd and 24th, respectively.
The Bobcat men were led for the second straight day by Isak Staurset. The freshman from Andalsnes, Norway posted a two-run total of 1:40.18.
Denver’s Tobias Kogler won the event in 1:38.85.
Other MSU finishers included Henry Heaydon (20th, 1:41.15), Dawson Yates (24th, 1:41.41), Jamie Casselman (27th, 1:42.45) and Zak Vinter (28th, 1:43.03).
After two events, Utah sits atop the team standings with 159 points, followed by Colorado (150), Westminster (150), Denver (132), MSU (117), CMC (108) and Alaska Anchorage (72).
The slalom races will be held on Monday in Keystone, Colorado.
