BOZEMAN —All the cliches that describe an up-and-down situation applied to Nolan Askelson last football season.
Bittersweet. Roller coaster. Peaks and valleys. Silver linings.
Askelson, a linebacker at Montana State, began the 2021 season as an important backup, giving starters Troy Andersen and Callahan O’Reilly necessary rest without surrendering a big drop-off in production. Then Askelson suffered a season-ending foot injury.
It seemed like a season-ender, at least. The Bobcats played as long as they could by reaching the Football Championship Subdivision title game on Jan. 8, right around Askelson’s recovery date. MSU’s semifinal win injected some life into what had been a lost season for the Billings Senior graduate.
“I said, ‘I'm back,’” Askelson said Saturday. “Nothing's going to stop me from that.”
Now Askelson is in the final week of spring camp. His healing foot still gets sore, and his conditioning is not back to fall 2021 levels, but he feels good otherwise. He’s motivated to play a full season and be a major contributor for a team with an Andersen-sized hole to fill at linebacker.
“It was a special year for everybody, and it was so awesome to be a part of it,” Askelson said. “I would have loved to be out there and have a role in it. It was tough, but I'm glad I got one more chance at it.”
Askelson began last season, his third at MSU, with five tackles and a sack at Wyoming, and he followed it up with six tackles in the Gold Rush game against Drake.
Askelson suffered his injury in Week 3 against San Diego on Sept. 18. He went in for a tackle that caused his foot to flex. Another player landed on top of it, causing Askelson’s toes to spread apart and his Lisfranc joint ligaments to tear, he said. Two rods were inserted into his foot, and his outlook for recovery was two-plus months down the road.
Askelson had played so well before that, “he was almost like a third starter,” said MSU head coach Brent Vigen. The injury hurt MSU’s production and depth at linebacker, leading to serious side effects.
Andersen was an All-American, Big Sky defensive player of the year and FCS DPOY, and he’ll be selected in next week’s NFL Draft. O’Reilly earned a second-team All-Big Sky selection. Both continued their strong play in the playoffs, but they were banged up going into the FCS championship game against North Dakota State — O’Reilly is out all spring recovering from a surgery he underwent earlier this offseason.
“I was rotating in with Cal and Troy,” Askelson said. “If I could’ve been able to keep doing that throughout the year, we probably could have kept them a little healthier, and that probably would have helped us deeper into the playoffs.”
The bittersweet season continued for Askelson after the Cats beat South Dakota State on Dec. 18 to reach their first FCS title game since 1984. The rods were removed from Askelson’s foot around the time of the semifinal game.
The joy of realizing he’d be able to play in Frisco, Texas, was somewhat tempered by the knowledge that he still wasn’t 100%. Askelson played a much smaller role against NDSU than he did in the first two games, leaving the 38-10 loss without any stats.
The memory was more sweet than bitter.
“To get one more time to step out there with (the seniors), it was truly an honor,” Askelson said. “Whatever role I could do, I was willing to sacrifice for it.”
Askelson also found positives from the rehabilitation process. The injury prevented him from doing lower-body weight lifting, so his upper body got stronger as a result. When MSU was on the road, he remained in Bozeman with the redshirts and other young players who couldn’t make the trips.
The relationships he built with those players helped him prepare for the leadership role he’s stepping into this season.
“I really appreciated how he approached not being out there,” Vigen said. “He attacked his rehab, and while he wasn't maybe where he was previously for that North Dakota State game, he played, and his willingness to get back in the fight was important.”
Andersen is a generational talent, and the Cats know he’ll be impossible to fully replace. But Vigen has liked what he’s seen this spring from the active linebackers, and Askelson is “emerging as a leader” from the group, Vigen said. Askelson has also looked more like his pre-injury self on the field.
“His ability to see things and diagnose things and play fast has showed up again. He's tackled real well,” Vigen said. “He was on this track last year. Unfortunately, his season was cut short, but he's picked up. He’s going to have to have a good summer to kind of make up for that lost time, I guess if nothing else from a conditioning perspective. But he’s having a good spring.”
Askelson has been at MSU since 2018 but is a junior from a football standpoint because he maintained his redshirt status as a freshman and because the 2020 pandemic-affected season didn’t count against NCAA athletes’ eligibility. So he has a chance to rebound from his injury with multiple strong seasons.
After going through peaks and a wide valley last year, Askelson is not thinking far beyond Thursday’s practice and Saturday’s spring game. The pain in his foot is improving, his lower-body strength is increasing and his in-season conditioning level is returning.
“Getting the body used to taking a beating again, but I feel good,” Askelson said. “I'm really glad to be back out here.”
