BOZEMAN — Montana State’s Daniel Hardy, Callahan O’Reilly and Sebastian Valdez had unimpeded paths to South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. But they didn’t go for a sack. They froze.
The three Bobcats knew what was coming: a screen pass.
Oladokun completed the throw to Jaxon Janke for a six-yard gain with seven minutes left in Saturday’s FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium. Screens like that went for more yardage earlier in the game, but on this play, MSU’s defense swarmed Janke and created a cluttered path. Simeon Woodard made the stop to set up a fourth down and 5.
One play later, Hardy sacked Oladokun to deliver a dagger to SDSU’s championship hopes.
The Bobcats were up 31-17 at the time, and that was the final score. Few would have predicted that final point total for SDSU after the first half, considering the Jackrabbits got to 14 points with 6:55 left in the second quarter. But there were signs — both in the first half and earlier in the week — that MSU’s defense would clamp down.
“We knew they were going to come in and throw a lot of screens. It's a way to slow (the) pass rush down,” MSU defensive end Amandre Williams said after Saturday’s game. “We knew that they like to get their big guys out in space to block for their little guys, so we knew the screens were coming. We were just able to read our keys and react to screens and go make plays on them.”
On Tuesday, SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said his team’s offense matched up better with MSU’s defense than Villanova's. The “Bear” front utilized by Villanova, which lost to SDSU 35-21 in the quarterfinals, makes life tough for run-heavy teams like the Jacks. MSU’s 4-2-5 defense looks light by comparison.
But Stiegelmeier provided a couple key caveats. For one, the Cats have good defensive players like Hardy and fellow first-team All-American Troy Andersen. MSU also has one of the FCS’ best pass rushes, largely because of Hardy. The D-end had 14 sacks going into Saturday, tied for third in the FCS with Montana’s Patrick O’Connell.
“We need to be aware of him,” Stiegelmeier said Tuesday. “If we’re calling a pass play and we're trying to hit Jaxon Janke 45 yards down the field, there's a risk there because you have to block for a longer time.”
Oladokun rarely threw deep passes in Saturday’s game. Few teams do against MSU. Some of that is surely due to the Cats’ solid secondary, but it’s often hard to tell how good their defensive backs truly are. That’s because Hardy and friends are constantly in the backfield.
MSU’s third-team All-America nose tackle Chase Benson was one of four important Cats out with injury against the Jacks (the other three were All-America second-team running back Isaiah Ifanse, All-Big Sky second-team nickelback Ty Okada and backup RB Lane Sumner). Benson only has 3 ½ sacks this season but demands attention, allowing ends like Hardy and Williams to feast on one-on-one matchups with offensive tackles.
Oladokun completed 9 of 12 passes for 130 yards in the first half. He wasn’t sacked and had lots of time on many of his throws.
“I wouldn’t say you need halftime to reset, but it is a good time to go over, ‘This is what they’ve hurt us on. This is what they’ve done. This is the formation they’ve done it out of,’” said Andersen, a senior linebacker. “Our coaches have done a great, great job this year of being able to find adjustments to things that have hurt us and just kind of seeing what they’ve been doing and allowing us to then communicate on the field and then execute.”
MSU was able to slow SDSU’s offense down in the second half largely because of an improved run defense (126 yards allowed in the first half, minus-2 in the second). A six-minute, 29-second touchdown drive from the Cats to end the third quarter helped as well.
MSU didn’t sack Oladokun until the second play of the fourth quarter, one play after he completed a 21-yard pass to Jaxon’s twin Jadon Janke. Williams was the Cat who brought Oladokun down, and Hardy held Oladokun to a three-yard gain on a scramble one play after that sack. Oladokun threw an interception to Woodard the play after Hardy’s tackle.
Hardy called Williams’ sack “a big turning point.”
“At that point, we were kind of struggling to get things going,” Hardy said. Williams “smacked the mess out of him. That was a huge part of our defense. It got some momentum going, got our defense rolling, and we all started building off that momentum.”
Hardy sacked Oladokun twice after that: on the play after the third-down screen and on third and goal with about 3:30 left.
Let 'em know @Dhardy44. #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/Ky09rwzdl4— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 19, 2021
Hardy and Williams both credited the heavy D-line rotation MSU has used all season. Players such as Brody Grebe, Blake Hehl and Byron Rollins aren’t merely backups. They’re “bona fide starters taking real reps in real games,” Hardy said.
Much of MSU’s D-line success can be credited to defensive coordinator Freddie Banks and D-line coach Shawn Howe. Sam Houston coach KC Keeler called MSU’s defense “ a really well-choreographed dance” prior to his team’s 42-19 quarterfinal loss to the Cats.
“They came out ready to play in the second half,” said SDSU center Wes Genant. “If we had a really good look front side on a mid zone, they’d run a corner crash. It’s just little things where it's like, ‘Man, they had a good call into that.’”
Screen passes are often run against defenses that like to blitz. Andersen, O’Reilly and other non-linemen will occasionally rush, but they usually drop back into coverage on pass plays. Most of MSU’s pressure comes from its four linemen.
The ability to rush the QB with four linemen has been a key part of many championship teams’ formulas. The Cats advanced to their first FCS title game since 1984 largely because of Hardy, Williams, Benson and MSU’s cast of strong reserves.
In a few weeks, the Cats will try to win their first national championship since 1984. They’ll face North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.
“It’s an awesome defense. They played really physical,” Genant said. “Excited to see what they do down in Frisco.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.