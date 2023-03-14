Big Sky Basketball Championships- Montana State vs. Northern Colorado men 27.JPG

Montana State Bobcats guard RaeQuan Battle dribbles downcourt during a Big Sky Conference tournament game against Northern Colorado at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 5.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior guard RaeQuan Battle was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 6 First Team and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VIII First Team on Tuesday.

A first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection and the Big Sky Tournament MVP, Battle is averaging 17.4 points per game on 46.7% shooting this season. He led MSU in scoring, ranked sixth in the conference in scoring and was seventh in field goal percentage (46.7%) among Big Sky players. Going into this season, Battle’s single-game career high was 19 points. He finished in double-figures 30 times, had 11 games with 20 points or more and had two 30-point outings.

Tags

Load comments