FARMINGTON, Utah — Following her individual title at the 2022 Kelsey Chugg Invitational on Tuesday, Montana State redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez was named co-Big Sky women’s golfer of the week by the conference on Wednesday.
This is Weidig Velazquez’s first conference award and the first for the program since Kameryn Basye was named co-golfer of the week on Feb. 16. Weidig Velazquez split the award with Sacramento State junior Jennifer Koga, who won the Coeur d'Alene Collegiate on Tuesday.
In Weidig Velazquez’s collegiate debut, she won the 54-hole tournament with an even-par 216 (74-71-71) at the par-72 Wolf Creek Resort in Eden, Utah, on Sept. 19-20. Her three-round score was not only tied for the third-best 54-hole tournament score at Montana State, but also the 16th individual win in program history.
On day one, Weidig Velazquez shot 11 birdies in the tournament and moved up to a tie for first with her teammate Lauren Greeny after the first two rounds. In the final round, Weidig Velazquez made five birdies on the back nine — including on each of the final three holes — to finish with a 71, which was four strokes ahead of the field. Her win helped the Bobcats place second as a team with a 900 (295-306-299).
Weidig Velazquez transferred from Kansas in June.
The Bobcats will compete at Eastern Washington's Eagle Invitational, held at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane, Washington, from Sept. 26-28.
