SPOKANE, Wash. — Wrapping up the Eagle Invitational, the Montana State women’s golf team placed second out of nine teams at Eastern Washington’s Eagle Invitational with an 883 (294-291-298) at the par-72, 6,000-yard Indian Canyon Golf Course.
MSU redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez won her second straight individual title with a 1-under-215 (70-71-74).
The Bobcats’ three-round score is the best in program history. Weber State won the team title with an 879 (291-301-287), shooting a 1-under 287 as a team on the final day to pull ahead of MSU.
“I’m proud of our players for fighting until the finish,” MSU head coach Brittany Basye said. “Weber State played great golf today, while we played decent. We’ll learn and get better from each round. These players are competitive — they wanted a team win. This team is showing strength and grit.”
Weidig Velazquez is the first Bobcat to win back-to-back individual titles this century. The Kansas transfer joins Jen McGregor (1993-97), Kelly Gillum (2004-09) and Melanie Wasmann (1996-2000) as the only Bobcats to win multiple tournaments.
“Scarlet had a strong finish to get her another win, and I’m super excited for her,” Basye said. “She needed to finish strong and she did. She played great over the last three days.”
Leading the tournament in the first two rounds, Weidig Velazquez faced her first major setback on the front nine of the final round. She slipped into fourth place but then used three birdies on the final five holes to reclaim the lead.
“I think the place where I learned the most was my front nine,” Weidig Velazquez said. “I think I let myself not hold my emotions in, which is why I got those bogeys on the front nine. Coming into the back nine, I viewed it as a new shot. I knew I needed to catch up to someone to win, and that kept me going.”
MSU freshman Lauren Greeny notched her second top-10 finish in as many events by finishing in ninth place with a 223 (72-72-79). Senior Kameryn Basye made a big push on the front nine in the final round with three birdies in her first four holes. She finished in a tie for 12th place with a 225 (74-78-73) and had the Bobcats’ best final round with a 73. Basye tied teammate Jordan Briggs, who finished with a 225 (75-72-78) while playing as an individual.
Freshman Maddie Montoya had her best finish as a collegiate by tying for 17th place with a 227 (78-74-75). Cora Rosanova rounded out MSU’s scorers with 229 strokes (79-74-76) through three rounds.
“I’m happy to be part of a team that set the [54-hole tournament record], but I think there’s a lot more to come,” Weidig Velazquez said. “This is the beginning and I think everybody is getting a taste of what success feels like.”
Portland State (900), Eastern Washington (903) and Utah Tech (907) rounded out the top five teams.
Montana State will travel back to Washington for Seattle University’s Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational, which will be held at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.