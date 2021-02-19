PARK CITY, Utah – Montana State sophomore Tegan Wold captured the slalom title at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships on Friday at Park City Resort.
The product of Vail, Colorado, posted a two-run time of 1:47.44, just .13-second ahead of Denver’s Reece Bell.
The victory was Wold’s first as a Bobcat after reaching the podium on three occasions during the regular season. The slalom specialist finished 10th at last year’s RMISA Championships.
On Friday, Wold posted the fastest opening run, and held the top position with the fourth fastest second run.
“I’m so excited for Tegan,” MSU alpine coach Kevin Francis said. “It was her first win, and a regional champion to boot. It was a good day for the Cats.”
Also scoring points for MSU were Kristiane Bekkestad, seventh, 1:50.45, and Brynne Hitchcock, 15th, 1:51.67. Other finishers were Nellie Talbot, 17th, 1:54.87, and Hanna Nyquist, 23rd, 1:58.72. The Bobcat women totaled 81 points, the best showing of the event.
The Montana State men’s squad placed three in the top 10, led by Louis Mühlen-Schulte, who placed sixth with a two-run clocking of 1:40.14. Mühlen-Schulte notched the fourth fastest second run in 47.25.
Also producing points were Åge Solheim, ninth, 1:41. 88, and Dawson Yates, tenth, 1:42.12. Other finishers were Zak Vinter, 22nd, 1:43.50. Riley Seger did not finish his first run, and Jamie Casselman, who posted 1:00.1 in his first go, did not finish his second run.
Utah’s Bjorn Brudevoll won the men’s slalom crown in 1:38.31.
As a team, the Bobcats posted 151 points, after scoring 154 in giant slalom on Thursday. After four events, MSU sits in second place with 305 points, just 15 back of Westminster 320, and in front of RMISA powerhouses Colorado 297, Utah 286 and Denver 228.
The RMISA Championships will conclude Feb. 26-27 with the Nordic classic and freestyle races at Soldier Hollow.
