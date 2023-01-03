HOUGHTON, Mich. — Montana State newcomer Tilde Bångman placed third in the women’s 10-kilometer freestyle to reach the podium at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Nordic Qualifier that was hosted by Michigan Tech and held in conjunction with the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships on Monday afternoon.
The Nordic Qualifier was the first RMISA event of the season. Bångman — a product of Oestersund, Sweden — covered the course in 29 minutes, 16 seconds. Her time was good for eighth overall.
"For Tilde to podium in her first RMISA race as a Bobcat is wonderful," MSU head Nordic ski coach Adam St. Pierre wrote in an email. "She was nervous before the race and is happy to start her career with a strong race."
Utah went one-two in the race led by Novie McCabe (27:51.0) and Sydney Palmer-Leger (28:01.2). Former MSU standout Jessica Yeaton finished one place ahead of Bångman in seventh overall in 29:09.0.
Other Bobcat racers included Sophia Mazzoni (11th, 30:15.4), Kate Oldham (13th, 30:36.8), Aubrey LeClair (16th, 31:08.6), Katey Houser (19th, 31:31.4), and Emma Albrecht (21st, 32:07.6.)
The Montana State men were paced by newcomer Florian Winker. The native of Spaichingen, Germany, covered the men’s 10k race in 25:23.9, good for fourth place. Winker’s time was the eighth fastest for the overall event.
Denver’s Andreas Kirkeng won the race in 24:27.0, while former Bobcat All-American David Norris finished third overall in 25:02.8.
Other MSU finishers included Reed Godfrey (7th, 25:44.5), Anders Weiss (11th, 26:09.6), Jack Conde (12th, 26:19.2), Kai Meyers (13th, 26:22.3), Ty Godfrey, (25th, 27:14.8), Eli Hermanson (30th, 28:04.9) and Joel Power (32nd, 28:10.0).
"These races are extra qualifiers and not scored as team races, but if they were scored for the team our women would be tied for third with the University of Alaska Anchorage, behind Utah and only 3 points behind 2nd place University of Alaska Fairbanks. Our men would be in 2nd place behind only University of Alaska Fairbanks," St. Pierre wrote. "It was a good day for Bobcat Skiing!"
The U.S. National Cross Country Ski Championships is a week of racing that includes two races that count as extra NCAA Qualifiers for the RMISA skiers in the field. The Classic Sprints will be held on Wednesday.
