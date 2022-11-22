BOZEMAN — A Bobcat and a Grizzly are finalists for Football Championship Subdivision player of the year awards.
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott is one of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' offensive player of the year. Montana safety Robby Hauck is among 30 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, handed out to the season's top defensive player. Stats Perform announced both lists of finalists on Tuesday.
Mellott has completed 59.1% of his passes for 1,327 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions, and he's rushed for 856 yards and nine TDs on 122 carries (7.0 yards per carry). The sophomore from Butte missed two full games and most of another with a concussion.
Mellott is the only Big Sky Conference QB to make the Walter Payton Award finalist cut. Two Big Sky running backs, UC Davis' Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. and Sacramento State's Cameron Skattebo, are among the 30 offensive players.
Hauck, son of UM head coach Bobby Hauck, has played all 11 games and has compiled 95 tackles (31 solo), four tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks and 1 pass breakup.
Two other Big Sky players are Buck Buchanan Award finalists: Sac State defensive back Marte Mapu and Weber State linebacker Winston Reid.
