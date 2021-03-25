BOZEMAN — Montana State’s Tori Martell has been selected to the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 32nd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 1.
Martell is one of eight players selected for the event, which will air live on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. MT.
Martell recently completed her senior season at Montana State, finishing third on the Bobcats’ career 3-point chart with 211. Her career 36.5% 3-point shooting ranks ninth all-time and her 69 triples this year is the sixth best single-season mark.
Martell shot 41.3% from long distance this winter, the sixth best single-season showing in Bobcat history.
“Tori is without a doubt, one of the best shooters to ever come out of the Bobcat program,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said “It’s a great honor for her to be invited to this showcase and represent Montana State. Tori is one of the elite shooters in the nation at a consistent level this past season. She’s put in thousands of hours to perfect her craft and we’re excited for our ‘trigger’ to compete on national television.”
The product of Somerset, Wisconsin, finished the season averaging 13.3 points per game. Martell led the Big Sky Conference in 3-point field-goals per game, three-point field-goals made, three-point field-goals attempted, and three-point field-goal percentage. For her efforts, she was an All-Big Sky Conference second-team selection.
Nationally, Martell ranked 18th in 3-point field-goals made. She set a Bobcat school record with eight 3-pointers against North Dakota in the season-opener. That's the fourth highest recorded in the nation for the 2020-21 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.