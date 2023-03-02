BOZEMAN — Some of the top Big Sky Conference 2022-23 women's basketball awards went to Montana and Montana State.

MSU's Tricia Binford shared Big Sky coach of the year honors with Sacramento State's Mark Campbell and Northern Arizona's Loree Payne, while MSU's Leia Beattie earned the conference's top reserve award and UM's Mack Konig was named the freshman of the year, the league announced Thursday.

MSU UM WBB

Montana State Leia Beattie dribbles around Montana guard Gina Marxen at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Feb. 18.

