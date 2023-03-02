Montana State head coach Tricia Binford hugs Kola Bad Bear, left, and Darian White after defeating Northern Arizona in the Big Sky tournament title game on March 11, 2022, at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
Montana State head coach Tricia Binford hugs Kola Bad Bear, left, and Darian White after defeating Northern Arizona in the Big Sky tournament title game on March 11, 2022, at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Montana’s Carmen Gfeller (20) and Sammy Fatkin celebrate after Fatkin makes an and-one against Weber State on Feb. 3, 2022.
BOZEMAN — Some of the top Big Sky Conference 2022-23 women's basketball awards went to Montana and Montana State.
MSU's Tricia Binford shared Big Sky coach of the year honors with Sacramento State's Mark Campbell and Northern Arizona's Loree Payne, while MSU's Leia Beattie earned the conference's top reserve award and UM's Mack Konig was named the freshman of the year, the league announced Thursday.
The Bobcats and Grizzlies combined for six all-conference selections. MSU's Darian White made the first team, MSU's Kola Bad Bear and UM's Carmen Gfeller made the second team, UM's Sammy Fatkin made the third team and Beattie and UM's Gina Marxen received honorable mentions.
Sacramento State's Kahlaijah Dean was named Big Sky MVP and newcomer of the year, and Eastern Washington's Jamie Loera was chosen as the defensive player of the year.
This is Binford's fourth Big Sky coach of the year honor. She also won it in 2016, 2020 and 2021.
Beattie is averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 22.3 minutes per game this season. The junior guard from Texas is shooting 42.2% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range and 88.2% from the free throw line.
In 24 minutes per game, Konig is at 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game with shooting marks of 37.4% from the field, 36.9% from 3 and 84.4% from the line.
White, Dean and Idaho's Beyonce Bea were unanimous first team selections.
Dean, a senior who transferred from Oakland University, is second in the Big Sky in points per game (21.3) behind Bea (23.1). Dean is also averaging 5.4 rebounds per game and 5.2 assists per game (second in the conference) while shooting 46.2% on field goals, 41.4% on 3-pointers and 82.5% on free throws in 36.1 minutes per game.
White's 2022-23 averages: 14.3 points per game (seventh in the Big Sky), 5.6 rebounds per game (15th), 3.6 assists per game (tied for fifth), 1.1 steals per game, a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio (tied for third), 42.2% on field goals, 25.7% on 3s, 75.6% on free throws, 30.4 minutes per game.
Bad Bear: 9.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.9 blocks per game, 46.2% FG, 18.2% 3PT, 81.5% FT, 24.5 mpg.
The Bobcats tied Sac State and NAU in the final 2022-23 regular season standings. NAU is the top seed, MSU is No. 2, Sac State is No. 3 and UM is No. 5 at the Big Sky tournament, which begins Saturday in Boise, Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.